A 21-year-old man was injured after two shots were fired on John Bright Street, near New Street Station, on Saturday morning.

It has been reported that two shots were fired on John Bright Street, near New Street Railway Station, at 3.15am.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the arm, but thankfully his injury was not life-threatening.

This incident took place outside a number of bars as people were leaving and police are hopeful someone will have saw what happened and can help.

Anyone who was using their phones and potentially filmed vital evidence or may have information about the night that could help their investigation is now being urged to get in touch.

Police have set up a dedicated Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) for the public to send information directly to detectives. You can also share and scan the QR code pictured to link to the portal.

If you’d rather not reveal details about yourself and want to stay anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – just quote crime number 20/486558/23.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Mooney said: “A young man has been injured and a large number of innocent people were put at risk.

“While we’ve spoken to a number of people at the scene already, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who witnessed or even filmed what happened.

“Someone may have vital evidence so we urge you to please get in touch if you haven’t already.