Belt up: Police crack down on driving without seatbelts after hundreds caught

Staffordshire Police has launched a campaign to crackdown on the number of drivers caught without a seatbelt

As part of Operation Lightning, a road safety campaign, Staffordshire Police officers will be actively stopping motorists this week who are caught not wearing a safety belt.

It comes after more than 800 drivers in the county were discovered not sporting one last year, 686 of which were the driver of the vehicle, with 91 per cent of offenders being men.

The initiative will also see parents and guardians advised on the type of child seat they need to comply with the law for their child's height, weight and age.

Inspector Mark Joynson, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: "2023 is a special anniversary for seatbelts in the UK, as it's 40 years since the first seatbelt law was introduced to make it mandatory for drivers to wear a seatbelt at the wheel.

"It's really important that every driver and passenger wears their seatbelt as you're twice as likely to die in a car crash if you're not wearing one.

"As well as risking your safety, if you're spotted without a seatbelt you can also face an on-the-spot fine of £100. If prosecuted, this increases up to a maximum of £500."

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime, Helen Fisher is co-chair of the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership.

She said: "Putting on your seatbelt every time you get into a car takes seconds but you could save your life if you're involved in a crash, so why wouldn't you?

"Sadly, too many people are killed or seriously injured on our roads, which is why anything you can do to make travelling safer for you and your family and friends, has to be a priority for every driver."