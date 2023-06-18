Police arrest 20-year-old man in connection with Lower Gornal crash that left four people injured

The incident happened on Mount Lane, Dudley.

Four people were injured when a Ford Focus and Peugeot 3008 collided on Mount Lane, Dudley at around 10.45pm.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an injury road traffic collision.

A teenage man, aged 19, is still in a critical condition and two women, aged 21 and 22, are being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A 26-year-old woman from the Peugeot was also treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Mount Lane, Dudley (Photo: Google Streetview).

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.

DC Simon Lawrence, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The arrest means that we now have accounted for everyone we believe was involved in the collision.

"We will continue to focus on the circumstances surrounding the collision which will form part of our investigation.

"If anyone has any information then please come forward."