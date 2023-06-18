Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police arrest 20-year-old man in connection with Lower Gornal crash that left four people injured

DudleyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have arrested a man in connection with a crash that happened in Lower Gornal on Friday night.

The incident happened on Mount Lane, Dudley.
The incident happened on Mount Lane, Dudley.

Four people were injured when a Ford Focus and Peugeot 3008 collided on Mount Lane, Dudley at around 10.45pm.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an injury road traffic collision.

A teenage man, aged 19, is still in a critical condition and two women, aged 21 and 22, are being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

A 26-year-old woman from the Peugeot was also treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Mount Lane, Dudley (Photo: Google Streetview).

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward.

DC Simon Lawrence, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The arrest means that we now have accounted for everyone we believe was involved in the collision.

"We will continue to focus on the circumstances surrounding the collision which will form part of our investigation.

"If anyone has any information then please come forward."

You can contact the police by calling 101 or in an emergency 999 quoting log 5799 16/6/23

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News