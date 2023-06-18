Man arrested and cannabis plants seized during early morning police raid in Halesowen

Photographs released by West Midlands Police show a large number of cannabis plants in the property, which officers say were seized.
Halesowen NHT and the Neighbourhood Task Force were involved with the execution of the "successful warrant."
They said "a male was arrested and a number of plants were seized."
On social media they suggested that people should "grow dahlias instead."
