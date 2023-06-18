Notification Settings

Man arrested and cannabis plants seized during early morning police raid in Halesowen

HalesowenCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested after an early morning police raid in the Halesowen area.

The plants were seized following the raid (Photo: Halesowen Police)
Photographs released by West Midlands Police show a large number of cannabis plants in the property, which officers say were seized.

Photo: Halesowen Police

Halesowen NHT and the Neighbourhood Task Force were involved with the execution of the "successful warrant."

They said "a male was arrested and a number of plants were seized."

On social media they suggested that people should "grow dahlias instead."

