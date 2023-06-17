Police launch investigation after Dudley crash which left three people in hospital

Police are appealing for information about the crash

A Ford Focus and a Peugeot 3008 collided on Friday evening with the driver of the Ford leaving the scene.

Police were called to Mount Lane, Lower Gornal at around 10.45pm and found a number of people with serious injuries.

Three passengers of the Ford Focus were injured and were taken to hospital along with the driver from the Peugeot.

A teenage man aged 19 is described as being in a critical condition and two women aged 21 and 22 are being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the Ford Focus is believed to have left the scene and we continue to make enquiries to locate them as we believe that they may have sustained injuries from the collision.

A 26-year-old woman from the Peugeot was also treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers from our Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone with any information or who know the whereabouts of the driver to come forward.

DC Simon Lawrence, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are really concerned for the driver of the Ford Focus as all the passengers have received injuries and the likelihood is that the driver may also have been injured.

"If anyone has any information that could help us locate the driver then please come forward."