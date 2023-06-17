Police arrest four teenagers, including a 13-year-old, after Black Country burglary and car theft

The teenagers were caught with gloves and pliers

A car was stolen from a property in Halesowen, which had been burgled, but after the car was abandoned officers tracked down the four youths.

They were caught with screwdrivers, gloves, masks and were all arrested.

This was confiscated from the teenagers

West Midlands Police Traffic Unite tweeted: "We attended a report of a burglary in the early hours where a car had been stolen from Halesowen & abandoned nearby.

"We conducted a search of the area & quickly found the offenders before all 4 were arrested. They were aged between 13 and 15 years old."