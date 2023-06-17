Football fan banned from matches for three years after homophobic abuse during Wolves v Chelsea match

Liam Duce.

Liam Duce appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on June 15 where he pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words and behaviour.

This came after he was arrested at the fixture on April 8 this year for homophobic chanting.

The 24-year-old, of High Park Crescent, Sedgley, was given a three-year football banning order and fined £461.

PC Stuart Ward, football hate crime officer from West Midlands Police, said: "There is no place for discrimination in football, or society in general, and we will always fully investigate any reports we receive.

"There is no place for homophobia in football or society in general."

PC Ward was appointed the UK’s first dedicated hate crime officer based within a football unit two years ago.

He is said to be leading police attempts to stamp out abuse both at football games and online abuse aimed at footballers and fans.

West Midlands Policed say his role has improved their ability to support victims and investigate offences.

"He investigates complaints of hate crime linked to football, monitoring online interactions and working with the region’s clubs - at both professional and amateur level - to highlight what is an offence and the importance of reporting it," a statement said.

"PC Ward also goes into schools to educate around discrimination and outline behaviour which can never be condoned, and link in with other bodies such as Kick It Out.