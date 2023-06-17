Disgust as yob overturns Halesowen in Bloom flower box

Yobs tipped over the flower box in Halesowen

The flower box outside Moneywatch Finance, Hagley Road, was wrecked in the early hours Friday morning.

Peter Hunt, from Moneywatch Finance, was distraught to find the lovingly tendered flowers wrecked and strewn on the pavement.

He said: "What scumbag has destroyed our floral display outside our office, this was done to support Halesowen in Bloom, There is a camera outside the office so we will be looking at this and expose the idiots."

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley appealed to the culprit to "make amends" for their actions.

He said: "If anyone possesses any information regarding this incident, please report it to the company and the police. We urge the individuals responsible for this act to reconsider their actions and feel a sense of remorse.

"It is never too late to make amends. We encourage them to take responsibility, repair the damage caused, and even go a step further by replanting the planter with new flowers.

"By taking these steps, the offenders can contribute positively to the community and restore the beauty that was lost. "

Councillor Henley is proud of everyone's contribution to Halesowen in Bloom which has put the town on the international floral map.

He said: "Halesowen takes pride in its community initiative called Halesowen in Boom, which aims to create an inviting and aesthetically pleasing environment for everyone to enjoy.

"Together, we can uphold the values of Halesowen in Boom and ensure that our area remains a vibrant and welcoming place for all."

Volunteers, community groups, businesses and schools undertake improvement work for Halesowen in Bloom, including tidying up streets, painting and planting bulbs and flower plants.

Halesowen in Bloom entered the Royal Horticultural Society National In Bloom contest in 2014 and were awarded a Silver Gilt medal. Gold medals were awarded for the 2015, 2016 and 2017 entries.

Winning the category in 2017 getting through to the national competition, winning another gold medal in 2018 as well as winning the national Britain in Bloom competition.