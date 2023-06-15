Notification Settings

Boy, 12, among 17 robbery arrests across region

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

West Midlands Police says it has made 17 arrests for robbery across the force area since Tuesday - including a 12-year-old-boy who was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

Those arrested include four people from Dudley and Sandwell and two from Wolverhampton.

Officer said they had charged two people with robbery after a 51-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his eye in an attack in Dunvegan Road, Erdington, Birmingham.

The man was assaulted and his credit cards stolen and later used – at just after 1am on June 3.

Robert Harvey, aged 37, from, Erdington, and Tanya Parkes, aged 35, of no fixed address, have both been charged with robbery.

In separate incidents of robbery a 12-year-old-boy from Dudley was also arrested for possession of cannabis and and 18-year-old also questioned for assault.

Five boys from Birmingham, Sandwell and Dudley and two men aged 40 and 48 from Wolverhampton were bailed with strict conditions while investigations continue and a 15-year-old boy was released without charge.

Paul Jenkins

Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

