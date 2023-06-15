Boy, 12, among 17 robbery arrests across region

Those arrested include four people from Dudley and Sandwell and two from Wolverhampton.

Officer said they had charged two people with robbery after a 51-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his eye in an attack in Dunvegan Road, Erdington, Birmingham.

The man was assaulted and his credit cards stolen and later used – at just after 1am on June 3.

Robert Harvey, aged 37, from, Erdington, and Tanya Parkes, aged 35, of no fixed address, have both been charged with robbery.

In separate incidents of robbery a 12-year-old-boy from Dudley was also arrested for possession of cannabis and and 18-year-old also questioned for assault.