Arrest made and 50 cannabis plants seized on West Bromwich estate

By Daniel Walton

A man has been arrested and 50 cannabis plants have been seized in a police operation.

Police seized 50 cannabis in the operation and arrested one man

West Bromwich Town Police took to Twitter to announce the successful arrest of one man and the seizure of 50 cannabis plants in a police operation on Yew Tree estate in West Bromwich.

The operation took place at around 7am on Thursday and saw police arrest a man for cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity.

On Twitter, West Bromwich Town Police wrote: "A male has been arrested for cultivating cannabis and abstracting electricity on the Yew Tree Estate.

"We seized 50 cannabis plants from the address."

