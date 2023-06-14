Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unlicensed driver caught more than three times over drink-drive limit on M54

Premium
By David StubbingsWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

An unlicensed driver was caught on the M54 while more than three times the alcohol limit.

Lillian Wilson was caught at more than three times the drink drive limit over the weekend
Lillian Wilson was caught at more than three times the drink drive limit over the weekend

Police stopped Lillian Wilson driving a VW Polo on the motorway at Telford on Saturday. In a breath test the 33-year-old recorded 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than triple the limit of 35 microgrammes.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News