Unlicensed driver caught more than three times over drink-drive limit on M54

Police stopped Lillian Wilson driving a VW Polo on the motorway at Telford on Saturday. In a breath test the 33-year-old recorded 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than triple the limit of 35 microgrammes.
An unlicensed driver was caught on the M54 while more than three times the alcohol limit.
