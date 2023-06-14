Two men in custody after drug dens found by police at multiple locations in Sandwell

Police officers discovered up to 500 cannabis plants at three locations across the area in a 24-hour period.
Teams found around 350 plants after responding to a burglary at an industrial unit off Alma Street, Smethwick, at around 5.15am on Wednesday.
Around 100 plants were also discovered after police raided a property in Peveril Way, Great Barr, just after 8am on Wednesday.
As police arrived a man fled the address, but following a brief foot chase he was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.
A 23-year-old man is currently in police custody for questioning.
Police further seized 15 plants from an address in Wolfsbane Drive, Tamebridge, on Tuesday night and arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with cultivating Class B drugs.