Two men in custody after drug dens found by police at multiple locations in Sandwell

Police found hundreds of cannabis plants in Sandwell

Police officers discovered up to 500 cannabis plants at three locations across the area in a 24-hour period.

Teams found around 350 plants after responding to a burglary at an industrial unit off Alma Street, Smethwick, at around 5.15am on Wednesday.

Around 100 plants were also discovered after police raided a property in Peveril Way, Great Barr, just after 8am on Wednesday.

As police arrived a man fled the address, but following a brief foot chase he was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

A 23-year-old man is currently in police custody for questioning.