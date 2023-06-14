Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men in custody after drug dens found by police at multiple locations in Sandwell

By Lisa O'BrienSmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men have been taken into custody after police discovered hundreds of cannabis plants at multiple locations in Sandwell.

Police found hundreds of cannabis plants in Sandwell
Police found hundreds of cannabis plants in Sandwell

Police officers discovered up to 500 cannabis plants at three locations across the area in a 24-hour period.

Teams found around 350 plants after responding to a burglary at an industrial unit off Alma Street, Smethwick, at around 5.15am on Wednesday.

Around 100 plants were also discovered after police raided a property in Peveril Way, Great Barr, just after 8am on Wednesday.

As police arrived a man fled the address, but following a brief foot chase he was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis.

A 23-year-old man is currently in police custody for questioning.

Police further seized 15 plants from an address in Wolfsbane Drive, Tamebridge, on Tuesday night and arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with cultivating Class B drugs.

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Great Barr
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News