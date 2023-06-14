Residents urged to have say on Stafford sex establishments policy

A six-week consultation has been launched by Stafford Borough Council this week on a draft Sex Establishment Policy after being given the green light from the council's cabinet.

Residents and businesses have now been invited to read the proposal and give their feedback before the six-week period ends at midnight on July 26.

The proposal aims to give residents and councillors better control over potential sex establishments in the area, including how they operate and where they can be located.

The policy would also help the council to resist legal challenges and appeals if it was to oppose applications for these premises which include lap dancing clubs, sex shops and strip shows.

It also states that venues of this nature could not be open in unsuitable locations if applications were made near places including schools, places of worship and children's play facilities.

Councillor Ian Fordham, cabinet member for environment, said the policy would allow for more transparency in decision making to applications for sex establishments.

He added: "This policy would give the council and community more control if applications want to open these types of premises, or vary an existing licence.

"It provides us with a stronger position to resist any legal challenges to our decisions. I hope local people and businesses will take the opportunity of giving us their feedback on the new policy."

The policy would also allow for the borough council's licensing sub-committee to hear applications made for new venues of this kind.

A final decisions on the draft policy is set to be made at a meeting of the council later this year.