Wolves fan on trial accused of making 'monkey gestures' to Rio Ferdinand at Molineux

Rio Ferdinand outside Wolverhampton Crown Court

Jamie Arnold, 32, of Norton Bridge, near Stone, Staffordshire is accused of causing racially aggravated harassment and alarm or distress to Ferdinand by using "threatening, abusive or insulting" words or behaviour towards him.

The incident allegedly happened during the Wolves game against Manchester United on May 23, 2021.

Mr Ferdinand was working as a pundit for BT Sport during the match at Molineux when Arnold allegedly hunched his shoulders and put his hands under his armpits.

Wolves fan John Berry was directly behind Arnold throughout the game until security removed him from the ground.

Mr Berry told Wolverhampton Crown Court: "He was angry from the start of the game. As soon as he got in the ground he was obsessed with Rio Ferdinand, it was like he was in love with him or something.

"I noticed he really booed the players when they took a knee before the game and began booing the football-wide symbol of fighting racism and creating equality in football."

He added: "I think he had a few beers before he got into the stadium. He looked intoxicated. He was shouting something homophobic at the referee too.

"I saw him do the monkey gesture. I don't know how many times he did it. He hunched his shoulders up and lifted his hands to his arms up to his arms pits, he did it several times."

He added: "He also was singing 'there's only one John Terry' at Rio Ferdinand' too, probably because of John making a racist comment to Rio's brother Anton."

CCTV from inside the ground was then shown to the jury and to Mr Berry, which showed Arnold making monkey gestures but Andrew Baker, for the defence, claimed he was doing it to his friend standing next to him.

Rio Ferdinand gave evidence to the court yesterday when he claimed he "felt physically sick" when told about the abuse being directed to him from the stands.

The former Manchester United captain previously gave evidence in a previous mis-trial concerning the same charges.