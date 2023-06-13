Three men charged with Walsall distraction burglary

Three men have been charged following an alleged distraction burglary

Police say the incident took place in Bloxwich Lane in the Beechdale area of the town on Saturday, and saw the victim asked to go and turn off the water, during time which cash was stolen from the house.

Following police inquiries the suspects Michael Devlin, aged 26, Martin Casey, aged 38, and James Connors, 48, were arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a dwelling. They were due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said: "Three men are to appear at court after we charged them with a distraction burglary.

"It’s alleged the victim was asked to go and turn off the water, and then cash was stolen from the address in Bloxwich Lane on Saturday.

"Following inquiries we promptly arrested three suspects."

The force has also issued some general advice to ensure people don’t fall victim to such a crime.

The force spokesman said: "Distraction burglars typically operate in pairs or sometimes even in larger groups.

"Their primary goal is to divert your attention or deceive you in order to gain entry into your home, with the intention of stealing money, valuables, or sensitive information.

"Once inside your home, distraction burglars may continue to keep you occupied while their partner searches for valuable items to steal.

"They may also attempt to access personal information, such as credit cards or bank details, to commit fraud or identity theft.

"If you feel threatened or in danger by the presence of a caller to your home, please don’t hesitate to call 999 for an emergency response.

"Also report any suspicious people or vehicles in your area via the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

"Even the smallest piece of information can prove to be crucial in making arrests and preventing further offences from being committed.

"If you want to report this crime anonymously, you can do so by visiting the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555111.