Police uncover cannabis factory in Smethwick responding to reported burglary

Police found a cannabis farm with around 30 plants. Photo: Sandwell Police

West Midlands Police officers found around 30 plants when they raided an address in Weston Road on Tuesday morning.

They also discovered growing equipment.

No arrests have yet been made but an investigation has been launched into the drug factory.

Sharing the news on social media, Sandwell Police said: "We discovered a cannabis factory after responding to reports of a burglary in Weston Road Smethwick this morning.