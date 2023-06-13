Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police uncover cannabis factory in Smethwick responding to reported burglary

By Lisa O'BrienSmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police uncovered a cannabis factory about 30 plants in Smethwick after responding to reports of a burglary.

Police found a cannabis farm with around 30 plants. Photo: Sandwell Police
Police found a cannabis farm with around 30 plants. Photo: Sandwell Police

West Midlands Police officers found around 30 plants when they raided an address in Weston Road on Tuesday morning.

They also discovered growing equipment.

No arrests have yet been made but an investigation has been launched into the drug factory.

Sharing the news on social media, Sandwell Police said: "We discovered a cannabis factory after responding to reports of a burglary in Weston Road Smethwick this morning.

"We found around 30 plants and equipment to assist in growing the drugs at just before 2.30am. Enquiries are ongoing."

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News