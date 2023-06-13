Notification Settings

Man given hospital order over machete attack resulting from feud between families

By Paul Jenkins

A teenager armed with a machete who stabbed a man in a street due to an ongoing feud between families has been given an indefinite hospital order.

The scene in Croft Street
Shafiq Ur Rehman, aged 19, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court, sitting at the city's magistrates court for sentencing

A previous hearing heard Tahir Mahmood was allegedly set upon by two males in Croft Street, Birchills as he headed to work at around 4.30am on January 24 last year.

Ur Rehman was also involved in a previous disorder on April 4, 2021, at a house in nearby Lewis Street when he and his brothers Fizaan and Rafiq were accused of kicking in the front door before entering and smashing up a TV and ornaments, then punching the householder Karim Kauser in the face.

Rehman, of Mary Street, Birchills,was as found not fit to plead and the jury was only required to decide whether or not he carried out the acts,

For an offence of wounding and assault by beating, burglary and two of possession of a blade he was given a hospital order under section 37.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

