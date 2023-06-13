Man given hospital order over machete attack resulting from feud between families

The scene in Croft Street

Shafiq Ur Rehman, aged 19, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court, sitting at the city's magistrates court for sentencing

A previous hearing heard Tahir Mahmood was allegedly set upon by two males in Croft Street, Birchills as he headed to work at around 4.30am on January 24 last year.

Ur Rehman was also involved in a previous disorder on April 4, 2021, at a house in nearby Lewis Street when he and his brothers Fizaan and Rafiq were accused of kicking in the front door before entering and smashing up a TV and ornaments, then punching the householder Karim Kauser in the face.

Rehman, of Mary Street, Birchills,was as found not fit to plead and the jury was only required to decide whether or not he carried out the acts,