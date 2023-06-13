Kingswinford man jailed after waving around knife with 10-inch blade on a train

John Finney

John Finney, of Dudley Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and was jailed at Blackpool Magistrates Court on June 2.

The court heard how, on April 30, British Transport Police received a call via radio that a man had been reported carrying a large knife on a train that was due to arrive at Blackpool North station.

A passenger had reported the incident after sitting next to 29-year-old Finney, who lifted his top to show him the handle of a large knife.

The knife Finney was carrying

Alarmed but not wanting to panic Finney, he made conversation with him, asking him about his journey.

Finney then again lifted his top and this time pulled out the knife, which had a 10-inch blade, from his trousers, and started waving it around.

The passenger left the train at the next stop and immediately contacted police who met the train at Blackpool North station and arrested Finney.

Investigating officer PC Rachel Bond said: "There is absolutely no legitimate reason to carry a potentially deadly weapon in a public place.

"Thankfully, with Finney's arrest and jail time another knife has been removed from the streets and the rail network.

"Praise must be given to the brave passenger who remained calm through his interaction with Finney and obtained enough information to pass onto officers the moment he left the train.

"Knives are a blight on our community and together with colleagues from other forces we constantly work to remove them from society, saving lives in the process.

"We are committed to keeping the public safe and removing deadly weapons from the rail network.