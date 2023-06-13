County line drug dealer who carried handgun and £10k in drugs jailed

Cairo Williams was caught carrying a handgun and up to £10,000 worth of cocaine and heroin.

Cairo Williams, 22, from Kings Heath, was sentenced to five years and four months behind bars after he was searched by officers this year.

Police spotted him riding a bike in the Wolseley area of Tamworth in January. He tried to get away but was quickly stopped and searched in the area.

After searching him, officers found a black handgun and ammunition, 60 grams of crack cocaine (worth around £6,200), and more than 80 wraps of heroin.

He was also found with three mobile phones which he was using to sell the drugs and more than £400 in cash.

After looking through one of the phones, officers realised that Williams had been selling the drugs as part of a county drug line.

Williams later pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday (June 8).

He was jailed for possession of a firearm, possession of firearm ammunition, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

The work comes as police continue to target serious organised crime as part of their Operation Target commitment.

This initiative is dedicated to disrupting and pursuing criminals who plan, organise and commit serious criminal offences across the county, including drug supply, illegal firearms, knife crime, human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, who dealt with this case, said: "I'm happy that we've been able to disrupt a major drug network and take a potentially lethal weapon off our streets.