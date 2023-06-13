Cannock man jailed after being caught with knife and crack cocaine

Jailed: Matthew Cartwright, from Cannock

Matthew Cartwright, 43, from Cannock, was stopped on Belt Road whilst driving a Nissan Micra in August 2020.

Police found more than 20 rocks of crack cocaine and 20 wraps of heroin, as well as a locking knife, two phones and £400 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Lindsey Brown, who was the officer on the case, said: "Those intent on distributing illegal drugs within our communities will be robustly targeted and brought before the courts.

"We are determined to target the organised crime groups responsible for this criminality and to best protect those at risk of being exploited by them."

After his arrest, Cartwright admitted to supplying drugs in the area and was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday, June 9, for possession of a knife in a public place and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Staffordshire Police's Regional Organised Crime Unit launched a proactive operation to target serious and organised crime in the Staffordshire area.