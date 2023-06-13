Arrest made following stolen car crashing after chase

The car was chased on and crashed on Bromley Lane. Photo: Google Street Map

The car was reported stolen on Monday morning at around 7am after being taken from Kinver in Staffordshire.

It was later spotted by officers from West Midlands Police in Kingswinford at around 9pm and failed to stop when approached.

A subsequent chase saw the car crash into a parked car on Bromley Lane, with the driver leaving the vehicle and running away from the scene.

The passenger, a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody for questioning, while enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the car.

