Have you seen Connor?

West Midlands Police is asking anyone with information relating to Connor Benton's whereabouts to come forwards.

The 20-year-old is from Wolverhampton.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, don’t approach but call us on 101 or get in touch via Live Chat on our website, quoting crime reference 20/472078/23.