Toy shops targeted by fraudster in Lego scheme that tricked them out of hundreds of pounds

A fraudster targeted toy shops by buying boxes of Lego and then returning the empty boxes filled with bags of sand and screwed up paper in order to claim refunds.

James Zaremba conned shops by ordering Lego online then returning the boxes filled with sand and paper James Zaremba would order boxes of Lego from toy shops around the country in a bid to make hundreds of pounds in dishonest refunds.