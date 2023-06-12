Elizabeth John and Ethan John died on Sunday. Photos: Staffordshire Police

Police were called to Flax Street in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday afternoon where they found an 11-year-old boy and seven-year-old girl unresponsive with significant injuries.

Despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, both died at the scene.

The two kids have now been named as Ethan John and Elizabeth John. Their schools paid tribute to them on Monday evening.

Ethan’s school said: “Ethan was a wonderful member of our school community. He had impeccable manners and an infectious smile. He will be hugely missed by the staff and pupils alike and will forever be part of our hearts.

In a tribute to Elizabeth, her school said: “Elizabeth was a kind, caring and friendly member of our school family. She was a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on her face. She was everyone's friend - she was both bright and popular. The loss of Elizabeth is truly devastating for us all and her absence will leave a huge hole within our school community.

Police were first called to a car wash on Campbell Road at 2.04pm after a man was stabbed. He was later taken to hospital by paramedics but has since been released.

A 49-year-old woman has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. She remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan from Staffordshire Police said: “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering felt by the family and friends of these two children at this time.

“Specially-trained officers are continuing to support those closest to the children whilst we find out more about what happened yesterday afternoon.

“I’d like to thank those who have already come forward with information and to the local community who have been respecting the cordon in place on Flax Street.

“We are solely focussed on finding out what happened to these two children and supporting those affected by this deeply traumatic incident.”

Anyone with any information which could help with the force's investigation is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.