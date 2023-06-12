Killer admits stabbing man to death in late-night random attack on three people

Antonio Tibere, who murdered a man and left two others with life-changing injuries following a random knife attack in Birmingham. Photo: West Midlands Police

Antonio Tibere pleaded guilty to murdering 35-year-old Krystian Debski when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old, of Wattville Road in West Bromwich, had previously admitted the attempted murder of a 50-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, along with possessing a bladed article and possessing cannabis.

Tibere carried out the three attacks on Soho Road, Handsworth, in early early hours of December 22 last year before streeaming a Facebook Live video where he said: “I will kill anyone who comes across me.”

The Facebook Live was crucial evidence along with CCTV footage and DNA taken from Tibere’s knife which linked him to the three victims.

At the time Mr Debski’s heartbroken family issued a statement which said: "He was a loving partner, father, son, uncle and cousin who will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Krystian Debski died in the attack. Photo: West Midlands Police

His other two victims were left with life-changing injuries.

Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, from Homicide Management, who headed the investigation, said: “This was a series of vicious and unprovoked attacks on innocent members of the public.

"Tragically Mr Debski lost his life as a result of being stabbed. Two other people also suffered life changing injuries.

“The family of the deceased are still coming to terms with the appalling events from the 22 December last year.

"Overwhelming evidence has been obtained since these offences were committed leaving no other option than for Tibere pleading guilty to the murder charge today.

"He had previously pleaded guilty to the two attempt murders, possession of a bladed article and possession of cocaine.

“This is yet another devastating example of the consequences of carrying knives in public places.

"I look forward to him being sentenced later this year and him serving a significant number of years in prison.

"My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Debski.”