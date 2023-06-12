Notification Settings

Dudley man aged 65 arrested on loan shark and money laundering charges

By Eleanor LawsonPublished: Last Updated:

A 65-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending and money laundering offences.

The 65-year-old was arrested last Thursday.

The man from Brierley Hill was taken in custody last Thursday and has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Police also seized electronic devices and documents as part of their operation, which they carried out with the England Illegal Money Lending Team.

The team works in partnership with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council Trading Standards to investigate and prosecute illegal money lenders.

For more information, advice and help on dealing with illegal money lending visit stoploansharks.co.uk.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

