Dudley man aged 65 arrested on loan shark and money laundering charges

The man from Brierley Hill was taken in custody last Thursday and has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.
Police also seized electronic devices and documents as part of their operation, which they carried out with the England Illegal Money Lending Team.
The team works in partnership with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council Trading Standards to investigate and prosecute illegal money lenders.
For more information, advice and help on dealing with illegal money lending visit stoploansharks.co.uk.