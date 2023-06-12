Arrest made after family-of-three hit by car in Brierley Hill

The family were rushed to hospital by ambulance

The man and woman, along with a two-year-old boy, were walking on Level Street, Brierley Hill, when a car hit them.

A 23-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called following a collision in Level Street, Brierley Hill, at just before 8.40pm on Friday.

"A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries although they're now not believed to be life-threatening. A woman and young child were fortunately not seriously injured."

The spokesman added: "A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drink driving. He has been bailed pending further enquiries."

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called at 8.36pm and treated all three at the scene before taking them to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The adults had "serious" injuries due to the impact of the car but the toddler's were not as serious and he was released from hospital that night.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians on Level Street at 8.36pm on Friday. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene.