Three arrested after shots fired in car park

By Eleanor Lawson

Three people are in police custody after shots were fired in a Birmingham car park at around 8.30pm last night.

Fortunately, police have received no reports of anyone being injured after the incident on Saturday night.

Armed police found blank casings at the location off Alma Street after the incident at around 8.30pm on Saturday., and on Sunday spotted two cars believed to have been involved in the incident.

One of the cars was tracked to Herrick Road, which is a cul-de-sac, where the male driver and a female passenger, both in their 20s, were detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm at around 1pm on Sunday.

Another car was stopped in Newhall Walk, Sutton Coldfield, a short time later and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Firearms have no place on our streets and we will pursue those who carry or use them for harm or to create fear of violence.

"We have increased our patrols to provide reassurance to the public. Please speak to us if you have any concerns."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

