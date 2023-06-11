Three arrested after shots fired in car park

Fortunately, police have received no reports of anyone being injured after the incident on Saturday night.

Armed police found blank casings at the location off Alma Street after the incident at around 8.30pm on Saturday., and on Sunday spotted two cars believed to have been involved in the incident.

One of the cars was tracked to Herrick Road, which is a cul-de-sac, where the male driver and a female passenger, both in their 20s, were detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm at around 1pm on Sunday.

Another car was stopped in Newhall Walk, Sutton Coldfield, a short time later and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Firearms have no place on our streets and we will pursue those who carry or use them for harm or to create fear of violence.