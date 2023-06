Toni Clemson worked for Iceland in Wolverhampton

Toni Clemson was an employee at Iceland when she stole the products from the store on March 20 last year.

The 32-year-old, of Fourth Avenue, Wolverhampton, admitted one count of theft by employee when she appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Clemson was given a 12-month community order and ordered to take part in up to 15 rehabilitation activity days as well as 60 hours of unpaid work.