Police warning over 'gel guns' used for anti-social behaviour

Police are warning the public about the dangers posed by imitation firearms.

While initially thought to be authentic firearms, the weapons on these occasions have been identified as gel guns, which fire water-hydrated beads.

Police are warning the pubic to exercise caution in the wake of these incidents, and are warning parents to be vigilant over their children's purchases.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our armed response officers have been called to several incidents in the last few months where threats have been made with what has been thought to be authentic firearms.

"On examination the weapons have been identified as imitation and some are gel guns, or gel blasters.

"These 'toys' are air-pressurised and fire water-hydrated beads, however we are finding some are being used in an anti-social manner.