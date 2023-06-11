Dudley bouquet knife woman gets 22 years for attempted murder of 'love rival'

Clare Bailey, left, and right how she appeared to her victim at the front door

Clare Bailey, 44, from Pedmore, launched her attack when Emma Russell answered the door of her home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Bailey, disguised in a red wig and holding flowers, began stabbing and slashing her victim with a carving knife.

Leeds Crown Court was told Bailey had been in a relationship with Emma’s husband, which had ended several months before the attack, but Bailey refused to accept it.

Clare Bailey

Bailey was jailed for 22 years and four months after pleading guilty to attempted murder following the attack in June last year.

Just before 5pm on Thursday June, 23, Clare Bailey arrived at an address on Byland Road, Harrogate, wearing a Covid-style facemask, a red wig and holding a bunch of flowers. Hidden behind the flowers was a large carving knife.

When 43-year-old Emma opened the door to Bailey, she launched an unprovoked attack on her, repeatedly stabbing and slashing her to her neck, chest, stomach and arms as Emma, attempted to defend herself.

Emma required extensive surgery and a hospital stay lasting more than a month, during which time she was not able to see her children.

Her teenage daughter attempted to intervene and stop the attack on her mum but feared Bailey would turn to attack her.

Watch: Victim speaks of her ordeal

Emma did not know Bailey but it later transpired Bailey had previously had a relationship with Emma’s husband but this had ended several months before the offence took place, something which Bailey had struggled to accept.

During the police investigation it was established Bailey had travelled from her home in Pedmore to Harrogate on the morning of the offence, after calling in sick at work. Before heading to Emma’s home, she stopped at a local Sainsbury’s store to buy the flowers she used in the attack.

Following the assault on Emma, Bailey left the scene by foot before getting in her car and driving back to the West Midlands where she was arrested during the early hours of Friday, June 25.

Clare Bailey

Senior Investigating Officer Jonathan Sygrove, said: “First of all I must commend the bravery of Emma, she has shown such courage throughout the investigation and I hope today’s sentence will allow her some closure on the events of that afternoon.

“This was a horrific attack on an innocent and blameless lady who is now unable to feel safe in her own home, work, or spend time independently with her children, as a result. Emma had to spend weeks in hospital away from her family receiving treatment for injuries which simply, should never have happened. All she did was open the front door to her home.

“From receiving the initial call from the ambulance service this was an extremely fast-paced investigation which led to the quick arrest and charge of the offender. It soon became clear the level of planning Bailey had put in place and the little regard she had for anyone getting in the way of what she wanted and I welcome the sentence handed to her today.

The video doorbell captured Clare Bailey in a red wig and holding a bunch of flowers

Emma said: “I am still in pain every day and need painkillers to help with this. I use crutches to get around as I am still unable to use my right leg fully and for longer distances I have a wheelchair.

“I’ve lost all my independence, I couldn’t go back to work, we are having to rely on disability benefits, I have just lost my whole life really, I need help with everything I do.

“I don’t sleep and when I do sleep, I have flashbacks and nightmares of that afternoon.

“I can’t imagine what my daughter went through, to witness what she did, to try and stop the attack, she is my hero, she will always be my little hero, I honestly don’t think I would still be here if she hadn’t been home that day.

“I know people will have their opinion about what I should have done following the attack, but I have done what was best for me. Affairs happen, they aren’t nice, but they happen and no-one would ever imagine something like this would be the outcome, this was not a normal reaction to someone breaking up a relationship.