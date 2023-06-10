Notification Settings

Learner driver given road ban after being caught on motorway

By David Stubbings

A learner driver has been given a six-month road ban before passing their test after being caught driving along a motorway.

Jaroslav Sarisky only had a provisional licence when he drove along the M5
Provisional licence holder Jaroslav Sarisky drove along the M5 in September last year.

The 41-year-old, of Trinity Street, Brierley Hill, was caught at the wheel of a Nisssan Qashqai at Falfield in Gloucestershire on the northbound carriageway of the motorway.

At Bath Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Sarisky was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 costs and an £88 surcharge.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months, with the court noting that the ban was "obligatory due to repeat offending".

His driving record was also endorsed with three penalty points.









