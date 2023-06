The area surround Lye High Street, where the Public Protection Order is in place

Police said four people were found to be in breach of the order put into place to stop anti-social behaviour.

The order, which covers the area around High Street, prohibits offences like consuming alcohol or drugs and other forms of anti-social behaviour.

Stourbridge Police wrote on Twitter: "A polite reminder that there is a Public Space Protection Order covering Lye High Street.