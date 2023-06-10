Notification Settings

Cloned van seized by police

By Daniel Walton

Police have seized a cloned van after noticing its false plates.

CLoaned van stopped for false plated

Staffordshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the van on Friday night after following it for a number of miles.

A police dog unit also attended the seizure.

The driver of the cloned vehicle is helping police with their inquiries.

On Twitter, Staffordshire Police Roads Unit wrote: "More proactivity in Cannock Police tonight with this cloned van on false plates being followed and eventually stopped safely.

"Driver is now helping us with our enquiries and the van recovered. Thanks for the support from our 4 legged colleagues in case he ran off."

Daniel Walton

