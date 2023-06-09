Man accused of violence at petrol station says snooker cue in his car was used to play

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Zishaan Hussain claimed at Wolverhampton Crown Court he only went to the BP garage in Pedmore Road for petrol, and acted in self-defence after being knocked over by a car and then headbutted by a member of a rival group.

He is one of nine relatives standing trial for violent disorder at the garage on February 24, 2019 in which fire extinguishers, traffic cones and a snooker cue were captured on CCTV footage of the incident.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Slater put it to Hussain he had gone there for the express purpose of confronting the other group, which he denied.

He also said a snooker cue in the back of his car was used to play, as he is a member of a club in the area.

Miss Slater said there was no CCTV footage of Hussain being run over by a member of the other group in a car, to which he replied that it hadn't been captured on the footage or that there was more of it to be looked at.

She also said the snooker cue had been put in the boot of his car so it was easily accessible as a weapon.

He denied this and said: "I went there to get petrol and when I got out of the car, about 20 seconds later the car was driven at me, knocking me down.

"I then went into the shop and asked the cashier to call the police and when I came back out I went back to my car and was headbutted, at which point I retaliated with a punch to try and push my assailant away."

Hussain, of Croftwood Road, Lye, admitted there was dislike between him, his relatives and members of the other group and that words had been exchanged and boxing gestures made but said this was after he had already been assaulted.

He said: "I was acting in self-defence, as anyone would if they had a car driven at them and then been headbutted. I did know members of the other group who were involved and it is fair to say we don't like each other, but that was not the reason I went to the petrol station."

Hussain, and relatives Mohammed Zain and Assad Junaid, all of Croftwood Road, Lye; Mohammed Tazabar, of Crabbe Street, Lye; Mohammed Zaber Senior, of Chapel Street, Lye; Mohammed Zaber Junior of Blossom Grove, Cradley Heath; Asim Hussain and Mohammed Husnain of Hadcroft Grange, Stourbridge and Mohammed Tariq of Overstone Road, Luton, all deny the allegations.