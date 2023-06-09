Anger after 'arson' attack on open-air museum used for teaching children

Avoncroft Museum of Historic Buildings. Photo: Google street View

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire in a barn around 9pm on Thursday, June 8, at the Avoncroft Museum of Historic Buildings, which is used for educational purposes.

West Mercia Police said firefighters from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service saw three hooded persons dressed in black on e-scooters in the area as they arrived. Officers believe they may be able to help them with their enquiries.

Luckily only one building was damaged in the incident at the museum in Stoke Heath, Bromsgrove.

Insp Rich Field, Bromsgrove Safer Neighbourhood team said: “Fortunately no one was injured during the incident, we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to please get in touch with us.

"We are also asking for people to check their dashcam footage from the area to see if they captured anyone leaving museum”.

Reacting to the incident on their Facebook page, Avoncroft Museum said: "Ever felt like you could just weep?

Sadly on Thursday evening some idiots thought it would be a good idea to set fire to the Timber Frame at Avoncroft Museum.

"Thanks to the swift action of @westmerciapolice and @hwbromsgrovefirebrigade the culprits were chased off and this was the only building damaged.

"It’s where we teach school children how to make wattle and daub.

"We’ll find somewhere else to teach them, and we’ll be open as usual tomorrow from 10-4 … but we’d rather be focussing our energy on making Avoncroft Museum bring our working heritage to life for visitors, rather than clearing up after these numbskulls. Disgusting."