Stafford man suspected of drug dealing appears in court

Anil Jit, aged 28, of the town, was arrested after being allegedly found with two mobile phones when he was searched by police officers.

Staffordshire Police said he was charged after being stopped in Sidney Avenue in the Rising Brook area of Stafford on Sunday(4).

Jit has since been charged with alleged offences of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and being concerned in the offer to supply heroin.