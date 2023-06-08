Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stafford man suspected of drug dealing appears in court

By Deborah HardimanStaffordCrimePublished:

A man suspected of dealing illegal drugs in Stafford has been recalled to prison.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......
WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Anil Jit, aged 28, of the town, was arrested after being allegedly found with two mobile phones when he was searched by police officers.

Staffordshire Police said he was charged after being stopped in Sidney Avenue in the Rising Brook area of Stafford on Sunday(4).

Jit has since been charged with alleged offences of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis and being concerned in the offer to supply heroin.

At a hearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on June 6 he was recalled to prison.

Crime
News
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News