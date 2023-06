Jomaa Jerrare's body was found in August 2021

Clive O'Connor, 58, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Jomaa Jerrare, from Heath Town, Wolverhampton.

The 52-year-old's body was found in a lay-by, in Bridgnorth Road, Perton, South Staffordshire, just before 2.30am on August 9, 2021.

O'Connor appeared before Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday where it was confirmed that his trial is due to begin on Monday, at Stoke Crown Court.