Scene of the alleged shooting in Shelley Road, Wolverhampton

Kian Durnin pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, and a count each of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, relating to an alleged incident in Shelley Road in Bushbury on May 1.

He denied the allegations at a preliminary hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Two other defendants Martinho De Sousa and Tireq McIntosh gave no pleas to the same charges.

The case relates to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl who both suffered gunshot wounds to their legs during an alleged incident at 3pm on May 1, resulting in them being taken to hospital.