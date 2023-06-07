Notification Settings

Man denies attempting to murder two children in Wolverhampton alleged shooting

By Deborah Hardiman Wolverhampton Crime

A 22-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after two children were shot in Wolverhampton.

Scene of the alleged shooting in Shelley Road, Wolverhampton
Kian Durnin pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, and a count each of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, relating to an alleged incident in Shelley Road in Bushbury on May 1.

He denied the allegations at a preliminary hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Two other defendants Martinho De Sousa and Tireq McIntosh gave no pleas to the same charges.

The case relates to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl who both suffered gunshot wounds to their legs during an alleged incident at 3pm on May 1, resulting in them being taken to hospital.

De Sousa, of Deansfield Road, Deansfield; McIntosh, of Valley Road, Park Village, both 23, and Durnin, 22, of Milton Road, Old Fallings Park, all Wolverhampton, were remanded in custody until next month. A four-week trial is due to be held in November.

Deborah Hardiman

