Four arrested following 44 high value car thefts across West Midlands

West Midlands Police have arrested four people, including two teenagers, in connection to a series of thefts which saw offenders break into houses to steal car keys before making off with high-valued cars.

The four men, aged 18, 25, 16, and 17, were handed into custody to be questioned in connection to the offences, which saw high-valued cards targeted across Birmingham, Solihull and Warwickshire.

Detective inspector Matt Underwood, from Birmingham Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: "This has been a complex investigation which we continue to unravel.

"We believe this to be an organised crime on a significant scale, with thieves targeting properties across the region for high-valued vehicles."

Between July 2022 and February 2023, officers investigated and linked 44 incidents where thieves broke into houses to locate car keys before stealing the high-valued cars.

The thieves targeted mainly high-end performance cars like BMWs, Audis, and Mercedes.

Mr Underwood continued: "We have arrested four people in connection with the series of offences, but this isn't the end of our investigation as we continue to uncover the complicated network and the gangs that are connected to this type of offending."