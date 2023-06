Sara Bateman was found dead in Wolverhampton

Matthew Hyde, 41, was told at Wolverhampton Crown Court he had until June 23 to enter a plea for the murder charge.

Miss Bateman, 50, was described as a "loving and caring mum, sister and nan", was found dead at her Willenhall Road flat in March.

Hyde, of Wellington Place, Willenhall, will reappear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, June 23.