Man appears in court over murder of Roy Deeley-Price

Roy Deeley-Price

Roy Deeley-Price was discovered with serious injuries in Tettenhall Road on Monday, May 29.

Carl Ellitts, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared in Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murder and three unrelated robbery matters, three counts of rape and two offences of assault.

Ellitts, who appeared on a link from HMP Birmingham, was told he will have to return to court to enter a plea on Tuesday, July 4.