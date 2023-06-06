Notification Settings

Man appears in court over murder of Roy Deeley-Price

By Adam Smith

Published:

A man charged with murder of a 48-year-old father killed in Wolverhampton has appeared in court.

Roy Deeley-Price

Roy Deeley-Price was discovered with serious injuries in Tettenhall Road on Monday, May 29.

Carl Ellitts, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared in Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murder and three unrelated robbery matters, three counts of rape and two offences of assault.

Ellitts, who appeared on a link from HMP Birmingham, was told he will have to return to court to enter a plea on Tuesday, July 4.

Four other people arrested in connection with the death of Mr Deeley-Price have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

