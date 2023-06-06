Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'It's just shattering our nerves': Couple's torment as gangs plague Walsall street

Premium
By Eleanor LawsonWalsallCrimePublished:

A man recovering from bone cancer and his wife who has become blind in one eye due to a brain tumour are "frightened to death" by anti-social behaviour plaguing their road in Walsall.

David Birch, who is recovering from bone cancer and sepsis, is concerned about anti-social behaviour on the street where he lives in Bentley, Walsall.
David Birch, who is recovering from bone cancer and sepsis, is concerned about anti-social behaviour on the street where he lives in Bentley, Walsall.

David and Nicola Birch say their "nerves are shattered" after a "group of youths" has started repeatedly vandalising two empty houses on Anson Road in Bentley.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News