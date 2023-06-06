'Brazen' crack cocaine dealer jailed after being spotted doing street deal

Morgan Kent

Morgan Kent, aged 21, from Stafford, was sentenced to two years behind bars at Stafford Crown Court, after pleading guilty to supplying class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Kent was spotted trying to make a drug deal on Marston Road at around 3pm on January 13, 2020.

Officers arrested Kent and during a search of his home address discovered a total of 54 deals of class A drugs; heroin and crack cocaine worth around £540, as well as digital scales and a quantity of cash.

Kent was charged and later admitted the offences in court.

Sergeant Thomas Fotherby, of Stafford Borough local policing team, said: “Kent was brazen in his illegal activities in Stafford in January 2020.

“After a brief struggle, we managed to detain him and found proof of his drug dealing at his home address."

He added: “I am pleased Kent admitted his offending in court and that we have been able to get these dangerous substances off our streets.