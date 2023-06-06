Notification Settings

Appeal after reports of man performing lewd act at Birmingham tram stop

Birmingham

Police have released an image of someone they wish to speak to after reports of a man performing a lewd act at a Birmingham tram stop.

British Transport Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to. Photo: British Transport Police
British Transport Police has released a CCTV image of a man it wants to speak to in connection with an incident on Saturday, April 22.

The incident, which happened around 7pm at St Pauls tram stop in Birmingham, involved a man who was seen performing a lewd act and staring at a group of three women, who then shouted at him.

He left the area soon after and British Transport Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for British Transport Polices said: "Do you recognise this man?

"Detectives investigating an incident involving a man performing a lewd act at St Pauls tram stop, Birmingham are today releasing this CCTV image in connection.

"The incident happened around 7pm on Saturday, April 22.When they shouted to him, he left the area.

"Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300045893.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

