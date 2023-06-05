Legitte Reid has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife.

Legitte Reid had initially denied killing his wife Cynthia Turner, 55, during an incident at an address in Hilton Road in Oldbury on December 8 last year.

Reid, 52, who had previously pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a knife, changed his pleas to guilty at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

He had stabbed her in the chest.

Cynthia Turner. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Judge Michael Chambers KC heard that on the day the murder happened the defendant had been involved in an argument with Cynthia which then escalated, resulting in him fatally stabbing her.

The court heard that he left the scene in a car, but was soon tracked down and was arrested by officers later that evening.

He had denied the charges at a hearing in February this year and a jury trial was due to be held in September, but this will no longer go ahead following his change of plea.

At the time of Reid's arrest, Cynthia’s heartbroken family released a picture of the mother-of-two and paid tribute to her.

The family statement read: "Cynthia was a loving mother of two who showed nothing but kindness, care and laughter to everyone she encountered.

“Our hearts are broken but her memory will forever be with us.

“Our friend, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and mother. Your smile will forever be in our hearts.”

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the West Midlands Police force CID, said: "This was a senseless and tragic act of violence which took the life of a beloved mother.

"Our thoughts remain with Cynthia’s family at this difficult time."