Man accused of repeatedly stabbing pensioner appears in court via video link from high security prison

Worcester Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps

Anthony Roberts, who is also accused of sexual assault, spoke only to confirm his name during an eight-minute appearance at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

The 56-year-old was remanded in custody and ordered to reappear for a plea hearing on July 17.

Judge Martin Jackson told Roberts, who is being held at HMP Long Lartin near Evesham, his trial is likely to start on October 9.

Roberts, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, is accused of attacking the woman, in her 70s, in the city centre in the early hours of May 7.