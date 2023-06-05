Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man accused of repeatedly stabbing pensioner appears in court via video link from high security prison

CrimePublished: Comments

A man accused of trying to murder a pensioner who was repeatedly stabbed has appeared in court via video link from a high security prison.

Worcester Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps
Worcester Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps

Anthony Roberts, who is also accused of sexual assault, spoke only to confirm his name during an eight-minute appearance at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

The 56-year-old was remanded in custody and ordered to reappear for a plea hearing on July 17.

Judge Martin Jackson told Roberts, who is being held at HMP Long Lartin near Evesham, his trial is likely to start on October 9.

Roberts, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, is accused of attacking the woman, in her 70s, in the city centre in the early hours of May 7.

He is also accused of having a blade in a public place - an allegation a previous hearing was told is linked to the attempted murder charge.

Crime
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News