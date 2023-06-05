Car driver in taxi crash arrested on suspicion of driving over the drink limit

An air ambulance was among the emergency crews scrambled to Ox Leys Road near Wishaw, off the A38 near Sutton Coldfield, at 7.15pm on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said a number of people were injured and the car driver has since been was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the limit and causing injury by dangerous driving.

The car driver, who had minor injuries, remains in custody while inquiries continue.