Man in his 40s taken to hospital with stab wounds after pub beer garden attack

The front garden of the Old Horns Pub was taped off by police on Saturday evening after the stabbing, at about 7.15pm.
Forensic officers were seen collecting evidence from the beer garden afterwards. Shattered glass and pieces of clothing were visible on the ground.
A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a man was stabbed in Queslett Road, Great Barr, at around 7.15pm yesterday.
"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries which are thankfully not serious.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/489515/23."