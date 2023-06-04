Man in his 40s taken to hospital with stab wounds after pub beer garden attack

Police investigating after a stabbing at the Old Horns pub. Photo: Ryan Underwood

The front garden of the Old Horns Pub was taped off by police on Saturday evening after the stabbing, at about 7.15pm.

Police investigating after a stabbing at the Old Horns pub. Photo: Ryan Underwood

Forensic officers were seen collecting evidence from the beer garden afterwards. Shattered glass and pieces of clothing were visible on the ground.

Police investigating after a stabbing at the Old Horns pub. Photo: Ryan Underwood

A statement from West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a man was stabbed in Queslett Road, Great Barr, at around 7.15pm yesterday.

"A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with injuries which are thankfully not serious.