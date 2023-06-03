Three men charged after racially aggravated attack on family at Walsall park

An investigation was launched into the incident at Doe Bank Park in Pheasey, which saw two people suffer head and facial injuries shortly before 7pm last Sunday.

Three men – Stephen McCallum, aged 38, David Hammond, 39, and James Bond, 58 and all from Birmingham, were charged with racially aggravated assault and violent disorder and appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

A fourth man who was arrested was released without charge.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby, the local policing commander for Walsall, said: "As people have now been charged we are limited in what we can say as we don't want to prejudice the case.

"We would also ask the public not to speculate about the incident as it could affect the outcome of the investigation and it's important to get legal justice for the victims.

"We know that feelings may be running high and we would ask people to trust us to do the right thing and not to take any matters into their own hands.

"We will be increasing our presence around Doe Bank Park and we are working with local partners and community leaders to ensure that people are kept updated and to offer reassurance."

Anyone with mobile footage which could support the investigation is asked to contact West Midlands Police.

Police have also asked people not to share a 'distressing' video of the attack which has been circulating on social media.